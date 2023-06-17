Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.