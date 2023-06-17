Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.31.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.97. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

