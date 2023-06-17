Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.97. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

