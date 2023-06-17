Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $499.31.

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

