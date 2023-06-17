Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $499.31.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.