Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $499.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.97. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.