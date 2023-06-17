Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $572.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.31.

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

