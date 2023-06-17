Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.31.

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average is $364.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

