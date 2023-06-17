Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $572.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.31.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average of $364.97. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

