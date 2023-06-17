Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $490.91, but opened at $518.23. Adobe shares last traded at $508.62, with a volume of 3,406,318 shares traded.
The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.97.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
