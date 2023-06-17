Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

