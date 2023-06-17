Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.71 and traded as high as C$13.44. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 364,279 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.35.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.71.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8468354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.31%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.