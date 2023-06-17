Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,763 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

