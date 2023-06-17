Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

