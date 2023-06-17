Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.09% of Airbnb worth $48,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,804,783 shares of company stock valued at $208,893,640 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

