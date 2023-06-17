Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,630 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank grew its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $38,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,804,783 shares of company stock valued at $208,893,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

