Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

