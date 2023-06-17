Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Shares of BABA opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

