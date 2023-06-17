Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.13

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $25.85. Alico shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 42,409 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Alico Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $192.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.74). Alico had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 49.81%. The business had revenue of $21.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alico by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Alico by 13.2% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in Alico by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

