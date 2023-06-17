Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Articles

