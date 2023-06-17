Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $992.63

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 992.63 ($12.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,018 ($12.74). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.64), with a volume of 470,760 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 992.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 983.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,246.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,962.96%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

