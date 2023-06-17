AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.67

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as low as $10.54. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 38,481 shares traded.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.