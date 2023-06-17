Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Shares Down 0.3%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.90. 88,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 144,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Allianz Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Allianz had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $26.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Increases Dividend

About Allianz

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.8726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

