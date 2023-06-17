Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Shares Down 0.3%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.90. 88,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 144,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.
Allianz Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Allianz had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $26.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Allianz Increases Dividend
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.