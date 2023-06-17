Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

