Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $32.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,442 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

