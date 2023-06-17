Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

