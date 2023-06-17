AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,833,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 519,498 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 772,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 472,898 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 744,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 38,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEAE opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. AltEnergy Acquisition has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.80.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

