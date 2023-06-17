Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.28

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $16.24. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 4,873 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

