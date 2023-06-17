Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

