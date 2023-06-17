Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $171,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
