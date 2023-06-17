Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ambrx Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ambrx Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ambrx Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,193,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,935,281.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,693,808 shares in the company, valued at $555,955,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,891,779 shares of company stock valued at $18,447,840. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

