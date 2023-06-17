Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. The company traded as high as $97.27 and last traded at $96.84, with a volume of 82088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,753,000 after purchasing an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

