American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

