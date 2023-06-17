American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.