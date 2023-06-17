American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $192.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

