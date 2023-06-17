American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after acquiring an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.66. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

