Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.59. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 161,035 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$253.14 million, a PE ratio of -153.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$71.20 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1598712 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

