Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lessened by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $44,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $325.00 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $317.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

