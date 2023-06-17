Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Robert Demichiei purchased 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,489 shares of company stock valued at $76,694. 31.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

