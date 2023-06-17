Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 229,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 341,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,591. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

