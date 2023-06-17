Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Critical Review

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) and Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of PBF Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ampol shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of PBF Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PBF Energy and Ampol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy 1 4 4 0 2.33 Ampol 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

PBF Energy presently has a consensus target price of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given PBF Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than Ampol.

This table compares PBF Energy and Ampol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy 6.98% 69.19% 24.34% Ampol N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PBF Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ampol pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PBF Energy pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ampol pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PBF Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PBF Energy and Ampol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy $46.83 billion 0.11 $2.88 billion $25.77 1.58 Ampol N/A N/A N/A $1.84 11.16

PBF Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ampol. PBF Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PBF Energy beats Ampol on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Ampol

(Get Rating)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. It distributes its products through a network of depots, diesel stops, marine facilities, and service station sites. The company was formerly known as Caltex Australia Limited and changed its name to Ampol Limited in May 2020. Ampol Limited was founded in 1900 and is based in Alexandria, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.