AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.27

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $17.21. AMREP shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 28,226 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMREP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

