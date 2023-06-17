AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.27

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $17.21. AMREP shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 28,226 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
AMREP Stock Up 4.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
