Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 32,182,414 shares.

Amur Minerals Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Amur Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 100%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

