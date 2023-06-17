Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amyris Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,811,000,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.17. Amyris has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

