Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 30,591 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50.
Analog Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.