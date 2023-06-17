Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 30,591 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.