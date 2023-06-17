Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano Sells 8,460 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
