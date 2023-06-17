Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano Sells 8,460 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

