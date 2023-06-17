Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $10.67

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 2U by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in 2U by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 786,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $4,000,000.

Shares of TWOU opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $336.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

