Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $151.35

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.35.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

