Analysts Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 2,672.44

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,672.44 ($33.44).

BWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.15) to GBX 2,330 ($29.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,780 ($34.78) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,685 ($33.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.41) to GBX 2,870 ($35.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,118 ($26.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.67, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,337.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,168.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572 ($19.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,570 ($32.16).

Bellway Cuts Dividend

Bellway Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

(Get Rating

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.