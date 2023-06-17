Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) PT at $12.80

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $929.91 million, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.