Analysts Set Expectations for Envista Holdings Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NVST stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Envista by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

