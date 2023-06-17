Analysts Set Expectations for NVR, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $105.00 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $410.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2023 earnings at $88.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $86.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $302.00 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,990.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,773.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,299.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $6,000.00. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NVR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

